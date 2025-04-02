'We Know What Virat Kohli Did….’ - Sunil Gavaskar Lambastes LSG Bowler Digvesh Rathi Over 'Notebook' Celebration

IPL 2025, LSG vs PBKS: LSG bowler Digvesh Rathi became the talk of the town for his unique celebration against Punjab. He resorted to the infamous ‘notebook’ celebration after picking up the crucial wicket of Punjab opener Priyansh Arya.

The ‘notebook’ celebration reminded fans of Virat Kohli , who had done it in the past after smashing Windies' bowler Kesrick Williams for a hattrick of sixes. But now, his actions have not gone down well with former India legend Sunil Gavaskar. The legendary cricketer reckons Rathi was just looking to show off.

‘It’s not understandable’

“I can understand the celebration if the wicket comes after the batsman hit a boundary or a six in the previous ball. As a bowler, you’ve got six deliveries. So if you got five dot balls and get a wicket of the sixth, then you do something like that, it’s not understandable. But all these gestures mean that you don’t expect to get a wicket. And now that you’ve got a wicket, you’re trying to, you know, show off. We know what Kohli did after that. He hit him for a boundary after boundary after boundary…(laughs),” said Gavaskar while on commentary on Star Sports.

Meanwhile, Rathi has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. Also, his two-wicket haul against Punjab Kings went in vain as the Lucknow Super Giants conceded a disappointing eight-wicket defeat.

