Updated January 30th, 2024 at 22:09 IST

West Indies legend reacts to Pakistan PM Imran Khan's 10-year jail sentence

Imran Khan is considered one of Pakistan's greatest-ever cricketers. He captained the side for several years and also led Pakistan to victory in the 1992 WC.

Republic Sports Desk
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan.
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan received a 10-year prison sentence on Tuesday, January 30. The sentencing comes less than two weeks before the country's upcoming general elections, in which his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), faces obstacles in contesting. 

3 things you need to know

  • Imran Khan has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for allegedly leaking state secrets
  • Imran Khan served as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan from 2018 to 2022
  • Khan was also the captain of the Pakistan cricket team that won the 1992 World Cup 

Ian Bishop reacts to Imran Khan's prison sentence

Former West Indies cricketer and current commentator Ian Bishop responded to Imran Khan's 10-year prison sentence by expressing his reaction on social media. Bishop shared his thoughts by retweeting a post from ESPNcricinfo, adding eyes emoticons.

The verdict was delivered inside Adiala Jail, where Imran Khan has spent a significant portion of his time since his arrest in August. The former Prime Minister of Pakistan claims that the numerous court cases against him have been orchestrated to impede his return to office.

Imran Khan is considered one of Pakistan's greatest-ever cricketers. He captained the side for several years and also led Pakistan to victory in the 1992 Cricket World Cup. Imran Khan retired from the sport the same year and joined active politics in his country.

Imran Khan was elected the Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2018 after his party won the most number of seats in the general elections. However, Khan was forced to step down from his position in 2022 after the Pakistan Army withdrew their support and his government fell. 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 22:09 IST

