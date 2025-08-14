West Indies Star Nicholas Pooran Poised To Embrace New Role For Trinbago Knight Riders At Caribbean Premier League 2025

Caribbean Premier League 2025: Ahead of the 2025 edition of the Caribbean Premier League(CPL), Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) named former West Indies cricketer Nicholas Pooran as the new skipper of the franchise, replacing legendary Kieron Pollard.

Earlier, Kieron Pollard led the Trinbago-based franchise with distinction since 2019. Under Pollard's leadership, Trinbago Knight Riders won the Caribbean Premier League title in 2020.

Nicholas Pooran Reflects On His New Role For Trinbago Knight Riders

After becoming the new skipper of the Trinbago-based franchise, Nicholas Pooran said that it's a privilege for him to lead TKR in the CPL 2025.

The Caribbean hoped to make the correct decision while donning the captain's hat.

“It means a lot, first and foremost, to represent Trinbago Knight Riders. It is a privilege that I'm getting the opportunity to lead this franchise. I want to give it my best shot, and hopefully make as many correct decisions as I can. It's a responsibility that has been passed on from (Dwayne) Bravo (2013 - 2019) to Pollard (2019 - 2024) and now to me. For me, the most satisfying thing is that Pollard is still playing, Sunil (Narine) and Andre (Russell) are here too. That's a lot of experience I can bank on. To lead them on the field - it means a lot to me," Nicholas Pooran said.

Nicholas Pooran's Stats In T20Is

Nicholas Pooran is known for his fiery knocks in the T20 format. In IPL, Pooran played 90 matches and 87 innings, scoring 2293 runs at an average of 34.22, and a strike rate of 168.97.

In the recently concluded 2025 edition of the IPL, Nicholas Pooran played 14 matches, amassing 524 runs at an average of 43.66 and a strike rate of 196.25.

Pooran made his T20I debut for the West Indies in 2016 against Pakistan. In the 20-over format, Nicholas Pooran played 106 matches and scored 2275 runs at a strike rate of 136.39.

Meanwhile, Pooran played his maiden ODI match in 2019 against England. The top-order batter played 61 ODIs and 58 innings, amassing 1983 runs at a strike rate of 99.15.