West Indies vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Cricket Match on Live TV and Streaming

The West Indies vs Pakistan ODI series has been a fairly evenly-matched one thus far, with both teams having one a game apiece and by the exact same margin of 5 wickets. The third match of the series, therefore, is a decider and could also go down to the wire.

The Windies would be the slight favourites given they are the home team but Pakistan do have a line-up suited to ODIs in the Caribbean conditions.

Here we take a look at the live broadcast details for the match, including how to watch the game on live TV and live streaming if you are in the Indian subcontinent.

West Indies vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details

Where will the West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match of the series be played?

The West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

When will the West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match of the series be played?

The 3rd ODI match of the series between West Indies and Pakistan will take place on August 12, 2025 (Tuesday).

What time will the West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match of the series start?

The 3rd ODI match of the series between West Indies and Pakistan will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can you watch the West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match of the series on live TV?

Live telecast of the 3rd ODI match of the series between West Indies and Pakistan will not be available on TV anywhere in India, but a live streaming option is available.

Where can you livestream the West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match of the series?