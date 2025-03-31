Who Is Ashwani Kumar, Mumbai Indians' New Left-Arm Sensation Who Shines On His IPL Debut

Ashwani Kumar has sizzled on his IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians against the Kolkata Knight Riders. In a must-win game, the left-arm seamer was named in the starting lineup, and he has delivered by picking up four prized wickets at the Wankhede Stadium.

Ashwani was bought for INR 30 lakhs at the mega auction, and despite being a part of the Punjab Kings squad last season, he didn't get to play a single match. He grabbed the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell and Manish Pandey.

Who is Ashwani Kumar

Ashwani has had a very brief career, having made his debut for Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, but he has played only four games. He picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 8.50. The 23 year old has also been involved in 2 First-class and four List A games for Punjab.

Ashwani first came to the spotlight with his performance in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 tournament. He represented BLV Blasters, and his best figure in the tournament was 4/36.

Ashwani is not the only bowler who has been unleashed in the IPL, as Vignesh Puthur also made his debut against CSK on March 23.

Ashwani Kumar Revals Hardik Pandya's Advice

After the match, he reflected on his performance. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “Feeling very good, was feeling pressure early but the team environment did not make me feel that way (for long). Just had a banana, there was pressure, so was not feeling very hungry (smiles). Had planned a little, but they told me to enjoy myself on debut and bowl what I have been bowling. Hardik bhai told me to bowl short and to bowl at the body, and the situation led to a wicket (for me). In my village, everyone would be watching. They were just waiting for my debut, and by god's grace, I got an opportunity tonight.”