sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 20:22 IST, July 18th 2024

‘Why Did You Snub Hardik?’: Gautam Gambhir Chooses Suryakumar Over Pandya as His Leader in T20Is

Gautam Gambhir's first big call as the head coach of Indian Cricket Team has been to snub Hardik Pandya and hand over the captaincy of T20I to Suryakumar Yadav.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Gautam Gambhir picks Suryakumar Yadav as new T20I captain over Hardik Pandya
Gautam Gambhir picks Suryakumar Yadav as new T20I captain over Hardik Pandya | Image: bcci/ap
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

20:22 IST, July 18th 2024