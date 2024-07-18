Published 20:22 IST, July 18th 2024

‘Why Did You Snub Hardik?’: Gautam Gambhir Chooses Suryakumar Over Pandya as His Leader in T20Is

Gautam Gambhir's first big call as the head coach of Indian Cricket Team has been to snub Hardik Pandya and hand over the captaincy of T20I to Suryakumar Yadav.