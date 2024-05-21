Advertisement

MS Dhoni disclosed his preference for Instagram over X as his social media platform of choice. The World Cup-winning ex-captain, known for his inclination to keep a low profile outside of professional cricket, elaborated on why he perceives X to have a negative impact, particularly in India. The CSK icon's most recent activity on X (formerly Twitter) dates back to January 2021, while his last post on Instagram was made in July 2023.

MS Dhoni picks Instagram or X

During a promotional event in Dubai, Dhoni expressed his dislike for 'X'. The 42-year-old also noted the evolving landscape of Instagram.

"I prefer Instagram over 'X', I believe that nothing good has happened over 'X'. Especially a controversy, someone will write something and turn it into a controversy. Why do I need to be there? You know it used to be 140 characters. You can not elaborate. Imagine me putting something over there, and then it is left up to the people to read it and interpret whatever they want to interpret," Dhoni said.

"So, I am like no-no that is not for me. Instagram, I still like it because I could put up a picture or a video and just leave it. That is also changing now. I still prefer Instagram, but, not active on it because I feel fewer distractions are better. But in-between, on and off, I would put something for the fans so that they know this is where I am. Somewhere good, in good hands, doing what I like."

While numerous cricketers and ex-cricketers have launched their own YouTube channels to share insights into their lives with fans, Dhoni opts for a more private stance. Despite his limited social media activity, Dhoni maintains an impressive following of 48 million on Instagram alone.

MS Dhoni during the promotional event.

Will MS Dhoni return for another season of IPL?

Following a heartbreaking loss against RCB in the final league fixture, CSK have exited from the IPL 2023 season, which was speculated to be MS Dhoni's last. MS Dhoni leaving the dais in a non-grand fashion has left his fans guessing and worried. While fanatics would hope to hope to witness MS Dhoni return in the CSK jersey for one more season, but it is difficult to gauge whether he will come back or not. Only an official announcement of MS Dhoni regarding his future could clear things out.