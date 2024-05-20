Advertisement

A new footage has emerged showing the exact moment when former CSK captain MS Dhoni got agitated with RCB's prolonged celebrations and stormed off the field. The incident occurred during the knockout match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, May 18. RCB won the nail-biter as they defeated CSK by 27 runs to secure a place in the IPL 2024 playoffs.

New video shows the exact moment when MS Dhoni got agitated and left the field

After the last ball, RCB players stormed the field to take part in celebrations, which lasted a couple of minutes. However, MS Dhoni, who probably played the last competitive match of his career, seemed frustrated after losing the game and wanted things done quickly. As it appears, Dhoni didn't want to wait any further and stormed off the field without exchanging pleasantries. He was seen shaking hands with a few RCB support staff members who were present on his way to the CSK dressing room.

In the new video, MS Dhoni could also be seen telling something to CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad while angrily pointing at RCB players in the middle of the ground.

One of the reasons why MS Dhoni appeared frustrated could be his dismissal at such a crucial stage in the match. Dhoni was on strike when CSK needed 17 runs off 6 balls to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter smashed the first ball of the final over for a huge 110-metre six, which went out of the ground. The next delivery, Dhoni was dismissed as he attempted another big shot towards the deep backward square leg area.

CSK failed to recover from there on and was restricted to 191/7 in their chase of a 219-run target. CSK needed 10 runs off the final two deliveries and Yash Dayal managed to bowl two dot balls at Ravindra Jadeja, who successfully chased down for the side in the IPL 2023 final last year where the equation was the same. RCB had not defeated CSK in head-to-head matches in the IPL league stage for the past several seasons but they broke the jinx on Saturday night. On the other side, this is only the second time in 14 seasons that CSK did not qualify for the IPL playoffs.



