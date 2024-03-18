×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 18th, 2024 at 17:42 IST

Why RCB's WPL 2024 win might change the course of women's cricket forever?

By clinching the WPL 2024 title in such emphatic fashion, RCB has paved the way for a paradigm shift in the way women's cricket is perceived and celebrated.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
RCB Women's team
RCB Women's team | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Royal Challengers Bangalore's historic triumph in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 final has not only etched its name in the annals of cricketing history but has also emerged as a watershed moment that could potentially change the course of women's cricket forever. The resounding victory of RCB's women's team has ignited a wave of celebration and enthusiasm, with scenes of jubilation spilling onto the streets of Bengaluru, a spectacle never witnessed before in the realm of women's cricket.

Also Read: WATCH | Virat Kohli LITERALLY dances on video call as he celebrates RCB's win in WPL 2024 final

RCB's WPL 2024 victory: A game-changer for women's cricket

The magnitude of RCB's triumph extends far beyond the boundaries of the cricket field, serving as a catalyst for the transformation of perceptions surrounding women's cricket. The spirited performances of RCB's women's team have shattered stereotypes and showcased the immense talent and skill possessed by female cricketers. By clinching the WPL 2024 title in such emphatic fashion, RCB has paved the way for a paradigm shift in the way women's cricket is perceived and celebrated.

RCB Women's team | Credit: X

The scenes of euphoria on the streets of Bengaluru, with fans clad in RCB colors and chanting slogans in support of the women's team, underscore the profound impact of RCB's victory. Never before has women's cricket witnessed such fervent public support and adulation, marking a significant milestone in the journey towards gender equality in sports.

Moreover, RCB's triumph has reignited conversations surrounding the mainstream acceptance and recognition of women's cricket. The widespread media coverage and social media buzz generated by the WPL 2024 final have brought women's cricket into the spotlight, sparking discussions about the need for greater investment, infrastructure, and opportunities for female cricketers.

As the euphoria of RCB's victory continues to reverberate, there is a palpable sense of optimism and anticipation for the future of women's cricket. With RCB leading the charge, the sport is poised for a new era of growth, visibility, and empowerment for female cricketers worldwide.

Also Read: Celebrations galore in Bengaluru streets after RCB-W end a 16 year-long wait for a title at WPL 2024

As far as the WPL 2024 final is concerned, Delhi Capitals showed promise against the spinners of Royal Challengers Bangalore, reaching 64 without loss in just 43 deliveries. However, after the dismissal of opener Shafali Verma, DC's momentum faltered as they collapsed suddenly, losing all their wickets for a mere 49 runs. Consequently, Delhi Capitals were all out for 113 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's victory was propelled by notable performances from Smriti Mandhana (31), Sophie Devine (32), and Ellyse Perry (35 not out). Richa Ghosh also contributed to the run chase as her team became the first RCB side (men or women) to win a title. 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 17:42 IST

