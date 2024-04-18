Advertisement

The debate over the selection of Yashasvi Jaiswal or Shubman Gill for the T20 World Cup 2024 has been a hot topic among cricket enthusiasts. While both players have shown their prowess, there are compelling reasons why Jaiswal should be given the nod over Gill.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by 6 wickets, DC jumps from 9th spot to 6th

Advertisement

Here's why Yashasvi Jaiswal would be an ideal choice for T20 World Cup 2024

Firstly, Yashasvi Jaiswal's impact on Indian cricket in the recent past has been noteworthy. Despite a few low scores in the IPL, he has been a significant find, showcasing immense potential and a knack for turning the game in crucial moments. His ability to perform under pressure and deliver match-winning performances sets him apart.

Advertisement

Jaiswal's exceptional game-playing was most recently showcased in the third Test against England in Rajkot, where he scored a double-century, equalling the record for the most sixes in a Test innings and propelling India to set the record for the most sixes in a Test match.

Secondly, the balance Jaiswal brings as the only left-hander in the top four is invaluable. In a predominantly right-handed top order, if we assume Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant's places are confirmed in the team, his left-handed batting style can unsettle opposition bowlers and add variety to India's batting lineup. This diversity can be a strategic advantage, especially in high-pressure games where adaptability and unpredictability are key.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'He never failed to make us smile': Tributes for Angry Rantman pour in from Chelsea fans & ISL clubs

While Shubman Gill has scored more runs recently, it's essential to look beyond just the numbers. Jaiswal's explosive batting style and his capacity to take on any bowling attack make him a genuine match-winner. His fearless approach to batting and ability to accelerate the scoring rate can be game-changing in the T20 format.

Advertisement

With the ICC's requirement to announce the provisional 15-member squad by the May 1 deadline, Ajit Agarkar and his team at the BCCI have some clear decisions to make, assuming everyone is fit. The T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to be held in June in the USA and West Indies.



