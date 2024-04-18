Updated April 17th, 2024 at 19:03 IST
'He never failed to make us smile': Tributes for Angry Rantman pour in from Chelsea fans & ISL clubs
Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as Angry Rantman to his followers, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 27 on Wednesday, April 17. The devoted Chelsea supporter's tragic end was confirmed by his family today at 10:18 AM via Angry Rantman's official social media handle.
“With profound grief and sorrow, we hereby declare the sad and untimely demise of Abhradeep Saha AKA #AngryRantman today at 10:18 hrs IST. He touched the lives of millions with his Honesty, humour and unwavering spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. As we mourn his loss, let us remember the joy he brought to our lives and hold on to the cherished memories we share together. Inspiring change one rant at a time,” read a statement from the Saha family, shared via Angry Rantman's social media account.
Tributes for Angry Rantman
Tributes from across the world are pouring in for Angry Rantman. Indian Super League (ISL) teams, including Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC, have taken to social media to honor the influential social media personality.
Who was Angry Rantman?
Abhradeep Saha's legacy as Angry Rantman will undoubtedly endure, remembered fondly by those who found solace, entertainment, and inspiration in his content. As the online community mourns the loss of a talented creator, his impact and influence will continue to resonate, serving as a reminder of the profound connections forged through digital platforms.
