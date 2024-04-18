Advertisement

Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as Angry Rantman to his followers, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 27 on Wednesday, April 17. The devoted Chelsea supporter's tragic end was confirmed by his family today at 10:18 AM via Angry Rantman's official social media handle.

“With profound grief and sorrow, we hereby declare the sad and untimely demise of Abhradeep Saha AKA #AngryRantman today at 10:18 hrs IST. He touched the lives of millions with his Honesty, humour and unwavering spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. As we mourn his loss, let us remember the joy he brought to our lives and hold on to the cherished memories we share together. Inspiring change one rant at a time,” read a statement from the Saha family, shared via Angry Rantman's social media account.

Tributes for Angry Rantman

Tributes from across the world are pouring in for Angry Rantman. Indian Super League (ISL) teams, including Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC, have taken to social media to honor the influential social media personality.

RIP Abhradeep Saha, aka Angry Rantman 💙



One of the greats of the fan channel scene. pic.twitter.com/BiPbq8LjU1 — AFTV (@AFTVMedia)

The BFC family is saddened to learn about the passing of #IndianFootball faithful Abhradeep Saha.



A West Block Blue through and through, Abhradeep's love for the game knew no bounds and the passion in his rants will be missed.



Rest in peace. #WeAreBFC #ForeverBlue ♾️ pic.twitter.com/rfIq4hanM2 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc)

We will miss him and his passion. RIP Abhradeep Saha, famously known as the Angry Rantman 💙 pic.twitter.com/4mVJFsbdKe — Janty (@CFC_Janty)

Really sad news, RIP to fellow Chelsea fan and creator Abhradeep Saha (Angry Rantman) 💔 pic.twitter.com/lOJqVcaIsK — Mod (@CFCMod_)

💔 Thank you for everything, Angry Rantman - may your soul rest in peace!



🙏 A true sports fan like no other.#AngryRantman #RIP #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/WmDbRol0Uk — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy)

Rest in peace Angry Rantman 🙏 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/zWg4pO8u97 — THE CHELSEA FORUM (@TheChelseaForum)

Rest in peace brother 🙏🙏

Gone too sooon 💔💔

We will miss you a lot #angryrantman pic.twitter.com/fliqLL0Qwv — Kartikeya (@ActorKartikeya)

Who was Angry Rantman?

Abhradeep Saha's legacy as Angry Rantman will undoubtedly endure, remembered fondly by those who found solace, entertainment, and inspiration in his content. As the online community mourns the loss of a talented creator, his impact and influence will continue to resonate, serving as a reminder of the profound connections forged through digital platforms.