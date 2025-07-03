WI vs AUS 2nd Test: Venue, Time, Predicted XI, Weather Forecast, Dream11 Top Picks, Here's All You Need To Know

WI vs AUS: West Indies will seek to restore their pride when they host Australia in the second Test at Grenada. Steve Smith is all set to return as both teams will be eyeing to polish their batting credentials, as the Barbados Test match saw fast bowlers picking up wickets for fun on a surface which has assistance for the pacers. Australia thrashed the West Indies by 159 runs in the first Test match at Barbados.

Steve Smith has made his return to the playing XI as Josh Inglis has made his way for the star Australian batter. Pat Cummins had confirmed Smith has been declared fit following the dislocation of his finger, and his presence will provide a much-needed stability to the shaky Australian middle order. Time is running out for both Sam Konstas and Cameron Green, who have faced criticism, but the team management is likely to provide them a longer rope to establish their credentials.

West Indies will have a lot to ponder. Their batting unit didn't gel quietly and the onus will be on opener Kraigg Brathwaite, who will be playing his 100th Test match. The likes of Roston Chase and Shai Hope did show what they are capable of and to have any chance, the batting lineup needs to fire. Their shoddy fielding also offered reprieves to their opponent and they cannot afford to miss any catches at Grenada.

West Indies Predicted XI

Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Roston Chase (capt), Shai Hope (wk), Justin Greaves, Anderson Phillip, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Australia have announced their team for the second Test.

Australia XI for Second Test

Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

West Indies vs Australia 2nd Test Live Streaming

The second Test match between West Indies and Australia will not have any live telecast in India, but the live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website. The match will be played at St George’s in Grenada and will start at 7:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

West Indies vs Australia 2nd Test Weather Forecast

The weather in Grenada is expected to be a cloudy affair, although there will be sunshine, promising a good day of cricket. The temperature will hover around 26 to 39 degrees and rain could interrupt during the second session.

West Indies vs Australia 2nd Test Dream11 Fantasy Picks