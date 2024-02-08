English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 13:34 IST

'I will focus on fitness. No tension about my skill': Injury-riddled India star outlines major worry

An injured Indian Cricket Team star is solely focused on his fitness ahead of the crucial five-match Test series against England.

Pavitra Shome
Team India disappointed after ODI World Cup
Team India disappointed after ODI World Cup | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Team India has a packed schedule for the new year. It will be a cricket-filled time for the fans as they will be able to witness the Indian Cricket Team on various occasions. After coming off the ODI World Cup, India battled Australia in a T20I series, followed by an all-format series in South Africa. In the new year, India will face Afghanistan and then clash against England in a home series. But the team has some injury concerns that they have to take care of.  

3 things you need to know

Advertisement
  •  Team India will face Afghanistan in a T20I series
  • India will then face England in a five-match Test series
  • Stars like Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami are currently injured 

Also Read: Mohammed Shami receives Arjuna Award from President Murmu at the National Sports Awards - WATCH

Advertisement

Injured cricketer outlines his comeback in Team India

Indian Cricket Team pacer Mohammed Shami, who is the latest recipient of the Arjuna Award, highlighted his preparedness for the upcoming five-match Test series against England. While speaking to PTI on Monday Night reception hosted by the sports ministry for the National Sports Awards winners, Shami said:

Advertisement

"My aim is to keep myself fit as far as possible, as the next two tournaments and series are big. I will focus on fitness."

"There is no tension about my skill, as I believe if I maintain my fitness, skill will be there on the ground," the fast bowler added.

Advertisement
Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking a wicket | Image: AP  


Also Read: Afghan Cricket Board modify sanctions on Naveen-ul-Haq, Farooqi & Mujeeb; limited NOCs to be issued

Mohammed Shami is currently recovering from an ankle injury, and he missed out on the South Africa series after the BCCI Medical team did not clear him to go into action. But the fast bowler is aiming for a return in the England series, and the chances of him featuring in the lineup for Team India in the T20 World Cup are incredibly high. Shami's determination to play through the injury has paid off as he became the leading wicket-taker of the ODI World Cup and is now a recipient of the second-highest sporting honour in the country on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 12:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sushmita Sen Weighs In On Her Character In Aarya 3

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Propose Day 2024: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages

    Lifestyle20 minutes ago

  3. Ryan Gosling Turned Down The Role Of Ken In Barbie For THIS Reason

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  4. Rupee awaits US treasury yields, RBI’s comments on liquidity

    Business News27 minutes ago

  5. Days After Harda Incident, 6 Firecracker Factories Sealed in Indore

    India News32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement