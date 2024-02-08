Advertisement

Team India has a packed schedule for the new year. It will be a cricket-filled time for the fans as they will be able to witness the Indian Cricket Team on various occasions. After coming off the ODI World Cup, India battled Australia in a T20I series, followed by an all-format series in South Africa. In the new year, India will face Afghanistan and then clash against England in a home series. But the team has some injury concerns that they have to take care of.

3 things you need to know

Team India will face Afghanistan in a T20I series

India will then face England in a five-match Test series

Stars like Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami are currently injured

Injured cricketer outlines his comeback in Team India

Indian Cricket Team pacer Mohammed Shami, who is the latest recipient of the Arjuna Award, highlighted his preparedness for the upcoming five-match Test series against England. While speaking to PTI on Monday Night reception hosted by the sports ministry for the National Sports Awards winners, Shami said:

"My aim is to keep myself fit as far as possible, as the next two tournaments and series are big. I will focus on fitness."

"There is no tension about my skill, as I believe if I maintain my fitness, skill will be there on the ground," the fast bowler added.

Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking a wicket | Image: AP



Mohammed Shami is currently recovering from an ankle injury, and he missed out on the South Africa series after the BCCI Medical team did not clear him to go into action. But the fast bowler is aiming for a return in the England series, and the chances of him featuring in the lineup for Team India in the T20 World Cup are incredibly high. Shami's determination to play through the injury has paid off as he became the leading wicket-taker of the ODI World Cup and is now a recipient of the second-highest sporting honour in the country on Tuesday.