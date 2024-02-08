Advertisement

Mohammed Shami has been bestowed with the Arjuna Award, India's second-highest accolade in sports. The President of India, Droupadi Murumu, presented the award to him at the special National Sports Awards ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Shami received the award after his thunderous spell in the ODI World Cup, where he became the tournament's leading wicket-taker.

3 Things you need to know

Mohammed Shami is a fast bowler for Team India

Shami has been out of action since the ODI World Cup

ODI World Cup The fast bowler is currently nursing an ankle injury

Mohammed Shami received the Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu - WATCH

Mohammed Shami has become the latest recipient of the Arjuna Award after Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and many other cricketers.

President Droupadi Murmu presents the Arjuna Award 2023 to Mohammad Shami for his excellent performance.#NationalSportsAwards2023 @MdShami11 pic.twitter.com/m0NHOnvdG8 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) January 9, 2024

An athlete is presented with the "Arjuna Award for Outstanding Performance in Sports and Games" if they have demonstrated leadership, sportsmanship, and discipline over the course of the previous four years. The fast bowler did the same after racking up exceptional numbers for the team. But Shami's spell in the CWC 2023, where he secured 24 wickets in seven matches, is the one that had the fans talking. The fast bowler amassed a colossal fan following after his immaculate bowling capabilities in the ODI tournament that took India to the Final.

Shami opens up on his injury, making a comeback

Mohammed Shami was a hero for the Indian Cricket fans, but little did the fans know that the fast bowler played through an ankle injury. He missed out on the South Africa series and was also not named for the Afghanistan T20I series. While speaking to ANI, Shami opened up about it.

"Injury is part of the game. Fans and the public's love is very important. We are trying our best to make a comeback soon... good for our team and good for us too," the fast bowler said

It is yet to be seen on whether Shami will be named for the Test series vs England or the T20 World Cup.