Updated January 9th, 2024 at 12:20 IST

Mohammed Shami receives Arjuna Award from President Murmu at the National Sports Awards - WATCH

Team India fast bowler Mohammed Shami receives the Arjuna Award from the hands of President Draupadi Murmu at the National Sports Awards.

Pavitra Shome
Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami | Image: X/@ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mohammed Shami has been bestowed with the Arjuna Award, India's second-highest accolade in sports. The President of India, Droupadi Murumu, presented the award to him at the special National Sports Awards ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Shami received the award after his thunderous spell in the ODI World Cup, where he became the tournament's leading wicket-taker. 

3 Things you need to know

  • Mohammed Shami is a fast bowler for Team India
  • Shami has been out of action since the ODI World Cup
  • The fast bowler is currently nursing an ankle injury

Also Read: Afghan Cricket Board modify sanctions on Naveen-ul-Haq, Farooqi & Mujeeb; limited NOCs to be issued

Mohammed Shami received the Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu - WATCH

Mohammed Shami has become the latest recipient of the Arjuna Award after Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and many other cricketers.

An athlete is presented with the "Arjuna Award for Outstanding Performance in Sports and Games" if they have demonstrated leadership, sportsmanship, and discipline over the course of the previous four years. The fast bowler did the same after racking up exceptional numbers for the team. But Shami's spell in the CWC 2023, where he secured 24 wickets in seven matches, is the one that had the fans talking. The fast bowler amassed a colossal fan following after his immaculate bowling capabilities in the ODI tournament that took India to the Final.  

Also Read: 'Most important thing': Faf Du Plessis keeping options open ahead of T20 World Cup

Shami opens up on his injury, making a comeback

Mohammed Shami was a hero for the Indian Cricket fans, but little did the fans know that the fast bowler played through an ankle injury. He missed out on the South Africa series and was also not named for the Afghanistan T20I series. While speaking to ANI, Shami opened up about it.

"Injury is part of the game. Fans and the public's love is very important. We are trying our best to make a comeback soon... good for our team and good for us too," the fast bowler said

It is yet to be seen on whether Shami will be named for the Test series vs England or the T20 World Cup

Published January 9th, 2024 at 11:46 IST

