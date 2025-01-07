sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Polls | UK PM vs Musk | Earthquake Hits Nepal, India | Trump's Sharp Swipe | Justin Trudeau | HMPV | Maha Kumbh |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Will ICC Move Champions Trophy 2025 Out of Pakistan? Latest Visuals of Gadaffi Stadium Exposes PCB's LIE | WATCH

Published 08:34 IST, January 7th 2025

Will ICC Move Champions Trophy 2025 Out of Pakistan? Latest Visuals of Gadaffi Stadium Exposes PCB's LIE | WATCH

With 44 days left to go for the start of the much-awaited Champions Trophy, there is a lot of concern for PCB and Pakistan as stadiums are not ready as yet.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Gadaffi Stadium in shambles
Gadaffi Stadium in shambles | Image: Source: @TheRealPCBMedia

With 44 days left to go for the start of the much-awaited Champions Trophy , there is a lot of concern for PCB and Pakistan as stadiums are not ready as yet. The rate at which things are moving, it is unlikely the PCB will be able to do up the stadiums on time. On the other hand, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has been making wild claims about the stadiums. Naqvi has been claiming that 90 per cent of the renovation work is done and they would be able to complete it. The latest visuals are certainly concerning as Lahore's Gadaffi stadium is set to host Australia and England in their first game. Here is the video on social media that is doing the rounds. 

ALSO READ: CT 2025 in Jeopardy? England May Boycott Match vs Afghanistan in Lahore

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, ICC has released the schedule and the venues. The marquee event is set to start on February 19. Now, it remains to be seen if ICC are willing to move the tournament out of Pakistan or not. If the ICC is contemplating that option, a number of countries would be willing to host the marquee event. 

ALSO READ: When Will BCCI Announce Team IND Squad For 2025 CT? Check ICC's Deadline

CT 25 PREVIEW

The upcoming edition of the marquee event will feature eight top cricketing nations and 15 thrilling matches. This format will be a hybrid model, with matches scheduled across Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). India’s matches will be played primarily in Dubai, with the tournament culminating in the final, which could either take place in Dubai or Lahore, depending on India’s progression.

Updated 08:42 IST, January 7th 2025

Champions Trophy Pakistan