WATCH | Will Bumrah Play Today's IPL Game? Video Gives Confirmation

MI vs RCB, IPL 2025: All the speculation and talk is around Jasprit Bumrah , will he play tonight's contest at the Wankhede stadium between Mumbai-Bengaluru? So, what are his realistic chances of featuring in tonight's game? What we know is that he has joined the Mumbai camp and has resumed bowling in the nets.

Does that mean he is going to feature in the game against Bengaluru? Is he fully-fit? These are some questions searching answers. But, by the looks of things - Bumrah is back and bowling well. He bowled a signature yorker in the MI nets on Sunday, which gave everyone a sense of relief. MI have been in disastrous form and they would hope Bumrah can turn things around. Check this Bumrah special.

Pollard Lifts Bumrah On His Shoulders Upon His Arrival

Jasprit Bumrah has finally returned to the Mumbai Indians after being out of action for a few months. The star India pacer last featured in red-ball cricket during the Border Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. The five-time IPL champions announced the grand return of Bumrah, and he has now the camp in Mumbai. One of his teammates was so delighted to see Bumrah that he lifted him on his shoulders.

Bumrah's addition could help the team's bowling unit as he has proved his worth in the past. The pacer hasn't been in white-ball action for a while, but he is expected to deliver a robust performance from the get-go.