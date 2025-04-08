Will Rohit Sharma Have A Stand Named After Him At Wankhede Stadium? Here's What You Need To Know

Rohit Sharma 's contribution to Indian cricket has been immense. The Indian captain has already led the Men In Blue to two titles and is the second Indian captain after MS Dhoni to have lifted more than one ICC title.

Rohit Sharma To Have A Stand At Wankhede Stadium?

Rohit last guided the Indian team to the Champions Trophy title after a gap of 12 years, and it has now emerged that the 37-year-old could have a stand named after him at the Wankhede Stadium. As per the Indian Express, the Mumbai Cricket Association has received various requests from its club members to name stands after a number of distinguished personalities and the former Mumbai Indians captain is one of them.

MCA President Ajinkya Naik told the Indian Express, “There have been suggestions from members and the final decision will be taken by the general body members of the Mumbai Cricket Association."

Wankhede Stadium Already Has A Number Of Stands Named After Former Cricketers

The grandstand above the President's box is available for the naming rights, and in the MCA Apex Council, discussions have taken place regarding a stand to be named after the current Indian Test and ODI captain. Sunil Gavaskar and Vijay Merchant already have their stands, and Rohit could follow suit.

Virat Kohli already has a stand at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as DDCA bestowed the Delhi boy with an honour and Rohit Sharma could be the second Indian active cricketer to have the honours. Any decision will be taken at the AGM, which is scheduled to be held on April 15.

There are also requests to name one of the foot bridges after former India women's captain Diana Edulji.