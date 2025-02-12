Will Virat Kohli MATCH Rohit Sharma in Regaining Form in 3rd ODI vs England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?

India captain Rohit Sharma silenced his critics with a belligerent century against England in the 2nd ODI, can Virat Kohli match that at Ahmedabad? Rohit was out-of-form for a very long time and that had started a chorus that he should retire. With his breathtaking 119 off 90 balls at Cuttack, Rohit has managed to silence his critics at least for the time being. Kohli also has not been in the best of form lately. He missed the opening ODI and then returned in the second game but scored only five runs. This would be his last opportunity to get among the runs before the start of the all-important ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Can he get runs at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad today?

Ahmedabad Pitch & Toss

Scoring runs will not be as easy as it was in the previous two venues in Nagpur and Cuttack. With the average first innings total being 240 runs, it would be hardwork for Kohli. It is also not a ground where sixes and boundaries can be hit easily as the square boundaries are big. In the past, dew has played a role and made its presence felt, with five out of the eight ODIs since 2017 won by chasing sides. This also means the team winning the toss may opt to bowl first.

NO PRESSURE ON KING