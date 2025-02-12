Published 11:58 IST, February 12th 2025
Will Virat Kohli MATCH Rohit Sharma in Regaining Form in 3rd ODI vs England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?
India captain Rohit Sharma silenced his critics with a belligerent century against England in the 2nd ODI, can Virat Kohli match that at Ahmedabad?
- SportFit
- 2 min read
India captain Rohit Sharma silenced his critics with a belligerent century against England in the 2nd ODI, can Virat Kohli match that at Ahmedabad? Rohit was out-of-form for a very long time and that had started a chorus that he should retire. With his breathtaking 119 off 90 balls at Cuttack, Rohit has managed to silence his critics at least for the time being. Kohli also has not been in the best of form lately. He missed the opening ODI and then returned in the second game but scored only five runs. This would be his last opportunity to get among the runs before the start of the all-important ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Can he get runs at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad today?
Ahmedabad Pitch & Toss
Scoring runs will not be as easy as it was in the previous two venues in Nagpur and Cuttack. With the average first innings total being 240 runs, it would be hardwork for Kohli. It is also not a ground where sixes and boundaries can be hit easily as the square boundaries are big. In the past, dew has played a role and made its presence felt, with five out of the eight ODIs since 2017 won by chasing sides. This also means the team winning the toss may opt to bowl first.
NO PRESSURE ON KING
Now that India has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, the pressure will not be on the hosts. This means Kohli can bat freely with a clear mind. Also, one reckons Rohit's return to form would work as an added push for Kohli. Despite Jofra Archer and Mark Wood's extra pace, they have not been able to make a mark on the Indian batters. Kohli has to be watchful against Adil Rashid. The leg-spinner dismissed Kohli at Cuttack and has got the better of the big man on more than 10 occasions.
Updated 12:08 IST, February 12th 2025