Advertisement
Published 21:26 IST, October 4th 2024

Women's T20 World Cup: Sophie Devine powers New Zealand to 160/4 against India

Skipper Sophie Devine scored an unbeaten fifty to power New Zealand to 160 for 4 against India in the Women's T20 World Cup here on Friday. Opting to bat, openers Suzie Bates (27) and Gergia Plimmer (34) gave the Kiwis a flying start, before Arundhati Reddy broke the 67-run stand.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Team India needs 161 runs to win the match against New Zealand.
Team India needs 161 runs to win the match against New Zealand. | Image: screengrab
