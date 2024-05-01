Advertisement

The announcement of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday has sparked discussions and debates, particularly surrounding the absence of many players who were labelled 'deserving' for the 15-member lineup. Many players like KL Rahul, Shubman Gill Rinku Singh and many more players, who have performed incredibly well were notably omitted from the squad, raising eyebrows among cricket enthusiasts and fans alike.

Also Read: LSG beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets

Advertisement

Ambati Rayudu is livid with BCCI for missing out on Rinku Singh for the ICC T20 World Cup squad

Following the announcement of India's T20 World Cup 2024 roster, social media has been buzzing with responses, particularly the absence of Rinku Singh, India's top finisher in T20Is during the previous year. Rinku Singh has been demoted to the position of reserve player, available for selection if a player is injured during the competition, subject to the team's needs.

Advertisement

Singh's outstanding record in T20Is, particularly in the latter stages, with 15 appearances for India, has prompted many to question his exclusion from the main team. The decision not to pick Rinku Singh is due to Virat Kohli's return and the selectors' choice for Yuzvendra Chahal as the fourth spin option. Surprisingly, Rishabh Pant has been named the primary wicketkeeper despite his absence from international cricket, let alone T20Is, during the last 1.5 years.

Despite his obvious abilities and successes, Singh has been left out of this comprehensive lineup. Ambati Rayudu, a former India batsman, criticised Singh's removal, claiming that statistical prowess and Instagram popularity appear to take precedence over cricketing ability in selection considerations.

Advertisement

Rinku Singh’s omission clearly indicates stats rule over cricketing sense.. who in this selected Indian has been walking out in the 16 th and 17 th over in a t20 game in the last 2 years and playing fluently with a high strike rate and can win a game except Ravindra Jadeja.. he… — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) Just Rinku-verse things 😍



Keep watching the action LIVE on #JioCinema, #Sports18 & #ColorsCineplex 🙌#IDFCFirstBankT20ITrophy #INDvAUS #TeamIndia #JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/vfsakRGncp — JioCinema (@JioCinema)

Also Read: 'I was surprised': Sunil Gavaskar's verdict on Rinku Singh's exclusion

Advertisement

Rinku Singh boasts an impressive track record in his 15 T20I appearances for India, accumulating 359 runs at an outstanding average of 89. Additionally, his remarkable strike rate of 176 underscores his ability to score rapidly and effectively. Despite these stellar statistics, he faced tough competition for a place in Team India's lineup, emphasizing the rigors of the selection process.

Team India’s roster for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Advertisement

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan