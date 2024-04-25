Updated April 25th, 2024 at 16:55 IST
Harbhajan Singh SNUBS Hardik Pandya for THIS CSK Superstar in his T20 World Cup squad for India
There is no room for Hardik Pandya in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad according to Harbhajan Singh. The turbanator has replaced him with this CSK superstar.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Retired Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has shown no love to his former Mumbai Indians teammate Hardik Pandya as he has decided to snub the MI skipper for Chennai Super Kings superstar in his final T20 World Cup squad for Team India.
Ever since making the switch to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya is undergoing a tough time as the MI captain in IPL 2024. While Pandya has been criticised for his captaincy, he also faced flak for his lackluster bowling and batting display.
Many don't see Hardik Pandya as part of the Indian Cricket Team for the World Cup in USA and West Indies. Harbhajan Singh agrees with the notion and has left out the star Indian All-rounder from the World Cup squad.
Hardik Pandya Snubs Hardik Pandya for CSK superstar
Harbhajan Singh has cited Hardik Pandya's fitness concerns and lack of form with both bat and bowl as the primary reason behind leaving him out from his World Cup squad for India.
In place of Pandya, the former Mumbai Indians player has opted for CSK's Shivam Dube l to occupy that all-rounder spot for the men in blue.
Shivam Dube is having a splendid IPL campaign with his bat and his six hitting ability in the middle overs against spin bowling is proving to be an invaluable asset for his side.
Dube has already scored 311 runs in eight matches this term at a staggering strike rate of 169.94. His performances have firmly placed in contention to be on the flight to USA in June.
Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant over KL Rahul
Apart from snubbing Hardik Pandya, Harbhajan Singh has also chosen not to pick Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul.
Instead the 'turbanator' has opted for Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant as the two wichet keepers in India's T20 World Cup squad.
Here is Harbhajan Singh's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
Batters - Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, SuryaKumar Yadav, Rinku Singh
Wicketkeepers - Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson
All Rounders - Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube
Bowlers - Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaspirt Bumrah, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav
The deadline for Team India to announce its T20 World Cup 2024 squad is 1st May.
Published April 25th, 2024 at 16:48 IST