Advertisement

The T20 World Cup will shift a lot of the attention to Team India as they will look to avenge the ODI World Cup loss and emerge as a dominant force. The last time, they were inches away from securing the gold and ending the longstanding title drought. As the IPL season goes on, the selectors will take up the process of selecting the preliminary squad for the ICC tournament in the US and the Caribbean. While it was affirmed in February 2024 that Rohit Sharma will lead the team and open the batting side, the question remains on who will partner with him. Amid the debate, Indian cricket legend Sourav Ganguly has offered a suitable pick.

Also Read: 'I am thrilled': Usain Bolt named AMBASSADOR for T20 World Cup 2024

Advertisement

Sourav Ganguly points out the ideal man to open the batting side alongside Rohit Sharma in T20 World Cup

A couple of batters have batters like Yashasvi Jaiswal have been touted as a solid pick to bring the attack in the limited-over tournament to give them the added advantage while batting. But Ganguly has suggested that given the pressure in the upcoming tournament, the veteran's instincts in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be a better choice at the top of the order.

Advertisement

"We saw how Rohit batted at the 50-overs World Cup. He just came and hit from ball one and we were able to put so much pressure on the opposition in the first seven-eight overs. It gave breathing space for the lower order.

India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bump their gloves during the 3rd ODI match between India and Australia at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot

"I think Virat and Rohit should do the same. They're great players. For India, the most important thing in T20 cricket and I said this to Rahul [Dravid] in Australia [after the previous T20 World Cup] also. 'Just play without fear.' You can always control the innings if you lose wickets, but just go and hit," Ganguly said as quoted by ESPN.

Advertisement

Also Read: Hardik Pandya DROPPED, Surprising name picked: Virender Sehwag selects India's T20 WC playing XI

While Ganguly picked Kohli for the task, he affirms that Yashasvi will also be in contention for the task. The southpaw batter was vital in the IND vs ENG series and has regained his form in the IPL 2024 after RR's latest win against MI at home. The preliminary squad is yet to be announced, and it is yet to be seen who will be heading to the US and the Caribbean for the tournament.