The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday that legendary sprinter Usain Bolt will serve as the event ambassador for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in the West Indies and USA from June 1 to 29. Usain Bolt is a Jamaican who has won a record eight gold medals in the Olympics.

Usain Bolt named event ambassador for T20 World Cup 2024

Usain Bolt made history at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing by winning the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m races, setting world records in each event with times of 9.58 seconds, 19.19 seconds, and 36.84 seconds, respectively.

Expressing his excitement about his new role, Bolt shared his joy at the World Cup being hosted in his homeland. "I am thrilled to be an ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Coming from the Caribbean where cricket is a part of life, the sport has always held a special place in my heart," Bolt stated in an ICC media release.

Bolt also emphasized the significance of introducing cricket to the American market. "While I will be supporting West Indies at the WC, getting the sport into the US is big for cricket. It’s the biggest sports market in the world. The energy that we will bring for the T20 World Cup is a huge opportunity leading towards cricket’s inclusion in the LA Olympics in 2028," he added.

In his role as ambassador, Bolt will actively promote the event, starting with a cameo appearance in the event's official anthem set to be released next week, featuring iconic artists Sean Paul and Kes.

ICC Chief Executive Officer Geoff Allardice commented, "Usain Bolt is a global icon, we are thrilled to have him on board as an Ambassador for the T20 World Cup. His passion for cricket is well known, making him the perfect fit for this role."

(With PTI inputs)