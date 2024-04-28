Advertisement

The deadline for India’s ICC T20 World Cup squad announcement is on May 1st 2024 and with the selection committee along with Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid set to reportedly meet on April 28th or April 29th the provisional squad is set to drop soon.

As the selection day edges closer there is a lot of intrigue on which player will make the cut for India. The selection of players like Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson is still up in the air.

Advertisement

However, Gujarat Titans skipper and star Indian Opener is adamant that he deserves a spot among the 15 players that will be heading to USA and West Indies in June to represent Team India.

Also Read | Kohli LEFT OUT of India's T20 World Cup squad, even Hardik by Manjrekar

Advertisement

Shubman Gill has emerged as one of India’s finest batsman in the game of white ball with his consistent performances over the last couple of years.

Advertisement

In the last edition of IPL, Gill scored an astonishing 890 runs and led the Gujarat Titans to the finals of the tournament. While, IPL 2024 hasn’t been that prolific for the GT batsman, he has raked up 304 runs in nine innings.

“I have scored almost 900 runs last season and if I had to be picked, I will be picked…Obviously as a player, I want to be there and play the World Cup and get that opportunity to represent my country at the highest level – the biggest stage of T20 cricket,” said Shubman Gill

Advertisement

Also Read | Gavaskar's on-air critique of Virat Kohli steals spotlight

Advertisement

Shubman Gill reached the final with Team India in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 and from his experience he has realised that his job is to control the controllables and rest will take care of itself.

“Having played in a World Cup last year, I have had my share of experiences, and it would be great to be able to play another World Cup. But I am not thinking that far ahead,” said Gill.

Advertisement

There is still some time before Shubman Gill knows his fate for T20 World Cup, but before that he will be back in action with the Gujarat Titans when they take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Ahmedabad on April 28th.

(With PTI Inputs)

