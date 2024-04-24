Advertisement

Following the conclusion of IPL 2024, the upcoming T20 World Cup in June presents India with an opportunity to break their ICC trophy drought. The tournament, set to be held in the USA and the West Indies, has garnered significant attention. With squad announcements imminent, experts have begun speculating on India's probable 15-man roster for this prestigious competition, heightening anticipation and excitement among cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

In an interesting development. Ambati Rayudu's insights into the probable squad compositions for the T20 World Cup could provide valuable perspectives (Via- Star Sports). It's indeed exciting to see how performances in IPL 2024 have influenced these selections. As the T20 World Cup draws closer, the expectations and speculations surrounding the Indian squad continue to build.

Ambati Rayudu’s probable 15-member India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup

ROHIT SHARMA (C)

RINKU SINGH

KULDEEP YADAV

YASHASVI JAISWAL

DINESH KARTHIK

JASPRIT BUMRAH

VIRAT KOHLI

SHIVAM DUBE

MOHAMMED SIRAJ

SURYAKUMAR YADAV

RIYAN PARAG

RAVINDRA JADEJA

YUZVENDRA CHAHAL

ARSHDEEP SINGH

MAYANK YADAV

Former Indian cricket great Ambati Rayudu has revealed his ideal Team India lineup ahead of the T20 World Cup in 2024. Surprisingly, Rayudu has pushed for the 38-year-old Dinesh Karthik to be the wicketkeeper-batsman, citing his outstanding finishing batting performances for RCB in the ongoing IPL 2024.

The absence of well-known players like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, and Shubman Gill from Rayudu's 15-man roster has drawn attention. Rayudu has instead chosen to start Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal as the first pair of batsmen, with Virat Kohli coming in at number three. As Suryakumar Yadav locks down a middle-order berth, Rayudu's faith in his batting ability is demonstrated.

In addition, Rayudu has acknowledged Riyan Parag's outstanding IPL achievements, demonstrating faith in the youthful potential. With 318 runs amassed in 8 games so far, Parag's outstanding batting performances have demonstrated his capacity to be a reliable player and a major asset to the squad.

Rayudu's selections highlight form and performance in the run-up to the lucrative T20 World Cup, combining experience and up-and-coming talent.