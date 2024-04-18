Advertisement

The T20 World Cup 2024 will be a critical juncture for Team India as they would aim to seek redemption for the narrow loss of the ODI World Cup Final. The fans are anticipating a team that will go to war. While it has been already revealed that Rohit Sharma will lead the side, the remaining players are yet to be announced. The BCCI and the selectors have yet to finalize a team. But there has been a lot of chatter around the wicketkeeper stance, and who will take up the role. Dinesh Karthik has emerged as a competitor after his form in the IPL 2024 has sparked a lot of buzz, and Rohit Sharma offers his verdict.

Rohit Sharma shares his thoughts on having Dinesh Karthik for the T20 CWC 2024

While the debate on who will take over as the wicketkeeper-batter for Team India in the T20 World Cup, Dinesh Karthik's name has been popped out all of a sudden amid a horde of wicketkeepers already on the list. Amid the debate, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has offered his thoughts on having DK as the wicketkeeper for the tournament.

Rohit admitted that it would be difficult to convince MS Dhoni for the job, but he could certainly coax Dinesh Karthik for the role while in the US and the Caribbean.

“It will be hard to convince MS Dhoni for the T20 World Cup. He is sick and tired. He is coming to US to play golf, these days he is into golf. But DK [Dinesh Karthik] will be easier to convince,” Rohit Sharma told Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan in the latest episode of Club Praire Fire Podcast.

The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has scored 226 runs at a strike rate of 205.45 in his six innings for the RCB. Additionally, during a recent RCB-MI game, Rohit and DK were spotted joking around, and this was captured on the stump mic. It remains to be seen, though, who the selectors will target for the important position behind the stumps.