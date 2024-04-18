Advertisement

The T20 World Cup 2024 will be a critical juncture for Team India as they will aim to seek redemption for the narrow loss of the ODI World Cup Final. The fans are anticipating a team that will go to war. While it has been already announced that Rohit Sharma will lead the side, the remaining players are yet to be announced. The BCCI and the selectors have yet to finalize a team. There have been reports around the web that there has been a meeting for the selection of the T20 World Cup squad. But Rohit Sharma, the Indian Cricket Team skipper, has put all the reports to rest.

Also Read: 'PAGAL HAI KYA?': Kuldeep Yadav lashes out at DC teammate! Rishabh Pant intervenes, calms situation

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma has refuted all the claims that he has had a special meeting with Ajit Agarkar, the team's selection committee chairman and Rahul Dravid, the head coach of Team India, for the team selection of the T20 World Cup 2024. When rumours circulated that he and Virat Kohli would begin the batting, Rohit shrugged them off. He went on to say that Rahul Dravid was training his sons on a red soil pitch in Mumbai, and Ajit Agarkar had been keeping himself busy by playing golf in Dubai.

Advertisement

"I haven't met anyone. Ajit Agarkar is somewhere in Dubai, playing Golf. Rahul Dravid is watching his kid play in Bengaluru. He was in Mumbai, actually. He was. He got him to play on a red soil wicket here at CCI [Cricket Club of India]. That's about it.

India's Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma have a chat before the match at the Centurion | Image: PTI

"We haven't met, to be honest. In today's day and age, unless you hear it from either myself, Rahul himself, Ajit himself, or someone from the BCCI coming and talking in front of the camera, everything is fake," Rohit Sharma told Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan in the latest episode of Club Praire Fire Podcast.

Advertisement

Also Read: Kevin Pietersen backs star India Stumper to be prepared for T20 CWC, affirms 'He will be so ready'

According to a plethora of reports, Rohit Sharma met with Ajit Agarkar and Rahul Dravid to discuss the selection for the T20 World Cup. It was stated that Pandya needs to bowl consistently and that Rohit and Kohli should open the batting side. It remains to be seen what will happen in the selection process for the Men in Blue's T20 World Cup squad, since that all the reports have been rejected.