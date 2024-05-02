Advertisement

Following the announcement of Team India squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024, skipper Rohit Sharma along with chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressed the media on Thursday, May 2, 2024. During the presser, Rohit paid heed to several of the queries, and among them, one was the pressing one about Rinku Singh's non-inclusion in the World Cup side. The ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on June 1 and will culminate on June 29, 2024. West Indies and USA will jointly host the marquee event.

Ahead of the squad declaration, it was asserted that Rinku would be a sure shot in the team. His statistics (Average-89, and strike rate- 176) vouched for his selection. However, eventuality narrated a different story and much to the surprise of the cricket world, Rinku Singh's name was not in the 15-member list.

Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar were asked to clarify the thought behind the decision. Agarkar took the query and had this to say:

“It was the tough choice, Rinku hasn't done anything wrong - same with Gill. Rinku was unfortunate, he was so close” Agarkar said

“It is not Rinku Singh's fault that he has missed out. It is just the combination of 15. We don't know the conditions so we thought Rohit can have an extra spin option with the two wrist spinners. We are taking him in the travelling reserves so that's how close he was”, Agarkar added

While Rinku Singh has missed out on the World Cup squad, he is not completely out of the picture. He will be associated with the Team India world cup squad as a traveling reserve.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal were on Tuesday named in India's provisional squad for the T20 World Cup in the Americas but star batter Shubman Gill and the big-hitting Rinku Singh found themselves relegated to the reserves group. The BCCI announced the Rohit Sharma-led squad after a meeting between secretary Jay Shah and chief selector Ajit Agarkar in Ahmedabad. All-rounder Hardik Pandya was retained as vice-captain despite his poor recent form after taking over Mumbai Indians leadership in the ongoing IPL. Samson, who has had a good IPL both as a batter and captain for Rajasthan Royals, was included as the second wicketkeeper-batter behind Rishabh Pant, pipping the likes of K L Rahul and Ishan Kishan. Hard-hitting batter Shivam Dube also made the cut on the back of a strong IPL showing. Leg-spinner Chahal, who last played for India in August 2023, is the second wrist spinner in the team alongside Kuldeep Yadav. However, Gill, who is enjoying a good run in the IPL as Gujarat Titans captain, found himself among the standbys along with Kolkata Knight Riders' big-hitter Rinku Singh. The selectors decided to show faith in Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had a slow start in the IPL but regained his touch recently for Rajasthan Royals. The T20 World cup begins on June 2 in the USA and the Caribbean. India will open their campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York.

Indian Squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

(With inputs from PTI)