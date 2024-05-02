Advertisement

Following the announcement of the Team India squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024, skipper Rohit Sharma along with chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressed the media on Thursday, May 2, 2024. During the presser, Rohit paid heed to several of the queries, and among them, one was the pressing one about the talks regarding Virat Kohli's strike rate.

Rohit Sharma passed wry smile when asked about Virat Kohli's strike rate, Ajit Agarkar addressed the query

Virat Kohli is piling up runs in the prevalent season of IPL 2024 and is a premier position to win the Orange Cap. However, there have been discussions regarding the scoring rate, and considering India would be counting on Kohli in the forthcoming T20 World Cup, a journalist posed a query expressing worry about Kohli's strike rate. Upon hearing it, India captain Rohit Sharma started smiling, and Ajit Agarkar once again came forward to answer it.

"We haven't been discussing Virat Kohli's strike rate at all. He has been performing really well in the IPL, no point overthinking".

Thus, Ajit Agarkar brushed all the concerns away with this statement.

Rohit Sharma to captain India at T20 WC, Hardik Pandya is vice-captain

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal were on Tuesday named in India's provisional squad for the T20 World Cup in the Americas but star batter Shubman Gill and the big-hitting Rinku Singh found themselves relegated to the reserves group. The BCCI announced the Rohit Sharma-led squad after a meeting between secretary Jay Shah and chief selector Ajit Agarkar in Ahmedabad.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was retained as vice-captain despite his poor recent form after taking over Mumbai Indians leadership in the ongoing IPL. Samson, who has had a good IPL both as a batter and captain for Rajasthan Royals, was included as the second wicketkeeper-batter behind Rishabh Pant, pipping the likes of K L Rahul and Ishan Kishan. Hard-hitting batter Shivam Dube also made the cut on the back of a strong IPL showing. Leg-spinner Chahal, who last played for India in August 2023, is the second wrist spinner in the team alongside Kuldeep Yadav. However, Gill, who is enjoying a good run in the IPL as Gujarat Titans captain, found himself among the standbys along with Kolkata Knight Riders' big-hitter Rinku Singh. The selectors decided to show faith in Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had a slow start in the IPL but regained his touch recently for Rajasthan Royals. The T20 World cup begins on June 2 in the USA and the Caribbean. India will open their campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York.

Indian Squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

(With inputs from PTI)