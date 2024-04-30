Advertisement

Rajasthan Royal skipper and wicket keeper batsman Sanju Samson has finally sealed his ticket to USA as he has been selected at the expense of KL Rahul in India's T20 World Cup squad 2024.

Sanju Samson will be alongside Rishabh Pant as one of the two wicket keepers that will be travelling to USA.

Sanju Samson has had a fantastic IPL 2024 campaign in which he has led the Rajasthan Royals exceptionally well to take them to eight wins in nine matches as they sit pretty at the top of the IPL standings. Not only that, Sanju Samson has scored 385 runs with a strike rate of 161 in nine matches and has been one of the top performers with the bat this IPL season.

This will mark the first time Sanju Samson will be in India's World Cup main squad.

Sanju Samson has been considered as one of the most hardworking players in the Indian Cricket fold who had to wait for his chances. After being overlooked from the Indian squad on numerous occasions in the past, the Kerela batter will finally get his shot to represent India at the biggest stage.

Fans understandably so were elated with his selection and took to social media to share their feelings.

While one fan thought Sanju Samson deserved his selection but wasn't pleased with KL Rahul's dropping.

Good that they picked the deserving performers like Samson and Pant over KL! He didn’t stand a chance here.



But it’s crazy that a player who scored even fewer runs than KL in the last two seasons is not only going to the World Cup but also going as captain. — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla)

One fan wrote that given his domestic performances there is no player more worthy of selection.

Almost 10 years after making his Indian cricket debut, Samson will finally have his time to shine for India and one fan shared a memorable scene.

It's been almost 10 years since Sanju got his first call to the IndianTeam & this is the 1st time he will be representing India in WorldCup🇮🇳🥹



We waited for this moment for long, we deserve it 🙌



No one can relate this scene more than SANJU SAMSON nowpic.twitter.com/UMI8jX3NWs — Sanju Samson Fans Page (@SanjuSamsonFP)

(This is a breaking copy)