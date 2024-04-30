Updated April 30th, 2024 at 16:58 IST
'Almost 10 years since Sanju made India debut & 1st time he will play World Cup': Samson rewarded
Rajasthan Royal skipper and wicket keeper batsman Sanju Samson has finally been selected at expense of KL Rahul to be part of India's T20 World Cup squad.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Rajasthan Royal skipper and wicket keeper batsman Sanju Samson has finally sealed his ticket to USA as he has been selected at the expense of KL Rahul in India's T20 World Cup squad 2024.
Sanju Samson will be alongside Rishabh Pant as one of the two wicket keepers that will be travelling to USA.
Sanju Samson has had a fantastic IPL 2024 campaign in which he has led the Rajasthan Royals exceptionally well to take them to eight wins in nine matches as they sit pretty at the top of the IPL standings. Not only that, Sanju Samson has scored 385 runs with a strike rate of 161 in nine matches and has been one of the top performers with the bat this IPL season.
This will mark the first time Sanju Samson will be in India's World Cup main squad.
Fans Elated with Sanju Samson's selection
Sanju Samson has been considered as one of the most hardworking players in the Indian Cricket fold who had to wait for his chances. After being overlooked from the Indian squad on numerous occasions in the past, the Kerela batter will finally get his shot to represent India at the biggest stage.
Fans understandably so were elated with his selection and took to social media to share their feelings.
While one fan thought Sanju Samson deserved his selection but wasn't pleased with KL Rahul's dropping.
One fan wrote that given his domestic performances there is no player more worthy of selection.
Almost 10 years after making his Indian cricket debut, Samson will finally have his time to shine for India and one fan shared a memorable scene.
(This is a breaking copy)
Published April 30th, 2024 at 16:10 IST