'I was surprised he wasn't picked': Watson baffled by exclusion of IPL star in India's T20 WC squad

BCCI on Tuesday announced the 15-member squad for Team India that will be travelling to the USA and West Indies to compete in T20 World Cup 2024 and some of the decisions taken did raise a lot of questions over selection.

The big names that missed India's world cup squad included the likes of KL Rahul, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill but former Australian international and world cup winning all-rounder Shane Watson was left surprised when one star pacer was omitted by Team India.

While people have pointed out the absence of Rinku Singh as a major miss for Team India in the World Cup, Shane Watson has alluded towards a star IPL pacer whose qualities will be sorely missed by Team India at the death.

Shane Watson Surprised by Omission of this IPL pacer

Once Team India announced the 15-member squad, Shane Watson in his broadcasting duties at Jio Cinema revealed that he was surprised with the selectors decision to not opt for Sunrisers Hyderabad death over specialist T Natarajan.

T Natarajan is in splendid form in IPL 2024 and is the current Purple Cap holder of the tournament having picked up 15 wickets in 10 matches with an impressive economy of 8 an over. Given the selection of Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj in the squad - pacers who have struggled in the death bowling department over the years, the T Natarajan call took Watson by surprise.

Purple looks 𝗴𝗼𝗼𝗼𝗼𝗱 on our Yorker King, doesn’t it? 😉👑#PlayWithFire #SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/uFwF4TmA7V — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers)

“His ability to put that yorker in, his variations of speed when he needs to bowl that, it's something he continues to produce over and over again. That's why I was surprised that he wasn't in the Indian T20 squad because of his consistency of performances, especially when he's bowling in crucial times of the game when batters are going strong”, said Shane Watson on T Natrajan. ]

Here is Team India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024,

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan