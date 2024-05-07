Advertisement

Team India look to win their first T20 World Cup title since 2007 when they travel to the West Indies and the USA next month. Indian side led by Rohit Sharma are looking to end India's long ICC title drought this year after the heartbreak they suffered in 2023 at the hands of Australia in the ODI World Cup.

For India to win the T20 WC, they would need some young guns to step and surprise the opposition in crucial stages of the tournament. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has identified two such players who will be crucial in India's campaign at the T20 World Cup. Shastri reckons Shivam Dube’s six-hitting prowess could help India pile up big totals in the upcoming T20 World Cup and he along with Yashasvi Jaiswal will be key to their hopes of winning the title.

Both Jaiswal and Dube are set to make their World Cup debut at the ICC event scheduled to be held in the West Indies and USA from June 1.

“The two gentlemen you’ve got to watch out for, and both are left-handers, both playing their first World Cup,” Shastri told ICC.

“One is (Yashasvi) Jaiswal. We know a lot about him, he did extremely well against England, explosive at the top of the order, left-hander, he’s young, he’s fearless and he’ll play shots.”

THAT 💯 moment! ☺️



Jaipur is treated with a Jaiswal special! 💗



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/Mb1gd0UfgA#TATAIPL | #RRvMI | @ybj_19 pic.twitter.com/i0OvhZKtGI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

'Watch out for him. He's match winner': Ravi Shastri

Dube, who plays for Chennai Super Kings, has accumulated 350 runs in 11 games at a phenomenal strike rate of 170.73 in this IPL.

Shastri feels Dube could prove to be the most devastating batter for India with his bit-hitting ability.

“But there’s someone in the middle order, please watch out for [him], because he is explosive, he’s devastating and he’s a match-winner. He hits sixes for fun, and when it comes to spin bowling, he can kill you,” Shastri said.

“He’ll park a few balls out of Long Island into the small island, he’s that kind of a player. He hits it big, he hits it long, and like I said, against spin, he could kill you.

🔛 & 🔛



Shivam Dube muscles his way to more maximums tonight ✨



Watch the match LIVE on @officialjiocinema and @starsportsindia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/S8rKALC5ml — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

“Even against the fast bowlers, he’s worked out his game, he’s understood the way to play and I think he holds the key at that number five, number six position because if you’re on the doldrums, you want someone to change it in 20-25 balls, he’s the player to go to.”

“His strike rate, which will be close to 200 most of the time, will help India immensely in going forward, getting those 190s, 200s that are needed in big competitions, especially like the (T20) World Cup. So enjoy it, watch out for this left-hander — he’s big, he’s strapping, and he hits a long ball.”

(with PTI inputs)