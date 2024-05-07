Advertisement

A true icon in the making, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has emerged as one of the most prominent skippers ahead of the T20 World Cup. For someone who led the Men in Blue through an undefeated group stage in the ODI World Cup, there is a lot of anticipation over the captain. As a leader, Rohit has done a fine job leading the side, and he will do so again in the T20 World Cup. A lot of attention will remain on India's performance after they missed out on the ODI World Cup title by a narrow margin. Ahead of the ultimate ICC showdown, Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh showered his praise on Rohit.

Yuvraj Singh reveals why Rohit Sharma will be vital for Team India in T20 World Cup

Yuvraj Singh was asked about the importance of Rohit Sharma in the Indian Cricket Team squad and as a skipper in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the US and the Caribbean. Yuvraj reaffirmed his steadfast backing for the Hitman to stay in charge of the side. Yuvi hailed him as a sensible captain capable of making vital decisions under crunch conditions.

“(Rohit’s presence is going to be) very crucial. I think we need a really good captain, a sensible captain who takes decisions well under pressure. And he’s the one to take them.

India's Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh during a match for the Indian Cricket Team | Image: X/ @ImRo45



“He was the captain when we lost in the (Cricket World Cup) 50-over final (in 2023). He has won five IPL trophies as a captain. I think we need somebody like him to captain India,” T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador Yuvraj said as per ICC.

Yuvraj Singh also offered a personal perspective on Rohit, given that both of them have been close friends since he was an active competitor in international cricket. He shed light on how the fams haven't changed Rohit by an inch and their camaraderie remains as strong as before.

“The more success he’s had, he has never changed as a person. That’s the beauty of Rohit Sharma. Fun-loving, always having fun with the guys, A great leader on the park and one of my closest friends from cricket.

“I really want to see Rohit Sharma with a World Cup trophy and a World Cup medal. He really deserves it.”