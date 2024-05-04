Advertisement

The T20 World Cup squad for the Indian Cricket Team has been officially announced, with Rohit Sharma leading the side in the United States and the Caribbean. While the 15-man side looks like a balanced yet spin-heavy team, the sensational southpaw hitter Rinku Singh failed to make the cut. Even though the star-Indian batter is in the travelling subs and will be with the team, not having him in the main squad has disappointed a lot of the fans. A legendary Indian cricketer and a former skipper of the Indian Cricket Team has offered some words of encouragement for the Southpaw batter.

Team India legend urges Rinku Singh to not be disheartened after ICC T20 WC snub

The snub of Rinku Singh hasn't settled well with the fans, as they were rooting for the power hitter in the fray. India skipper Rohit Sharma revealed during the press conference on Thursday that he wanted four spin bowlers in the 15-man squad. While he did not disclose the reason to do so, Rohit indicated that he had a strategy in mind. Former Team India skipper and DC Mentor Sourav Ganguly offered some encouragement for the 26-year-old. The former skipper feels he was snubbed as they wanted to keep a spinner, but the batter should not be disheartened.

India's Rinku Singh watches his shot after he hits big during an IPL 2024 match between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dr. Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam | Image: AP



"I think Rinku missed out because they wanted to go with another spinner. But Rinku is on standby, so fingers crossed. It is just the beginning of Rinku's career. He will play a lot for India. I think he should not be disheartened with this," Ganguly said to the reporters as per ANI.

Regarding the overall choice, Ganguly praised captain Rohit Sharma and the management for selecting a formidable squad for the ICC T20 tournament.

"I think this is one of the fairest teams I have seen. I am not saying other teams are not fair. I think the selectors and Rohit have done a fantastic job in picking this side. But I think this is a very strong team, solid team," he revealed.