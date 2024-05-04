MS Dhoni walks down the stairs to come out to bat against the Lucknow Super Giants | Image: BCCI

Since his induction into the CSK squad as a replacement in 2022, Matheesha Pathirana has swiftly ascended to prominence, becoming a mainstay in the playing XI. Known for his thrilling performances on the field and his uncanny resemblance to Sri Lankan bowling icon Lasith Malinga, Pathirana's journey in the IPL has been nothing short of remarkable.

Matheesha Pathirana opens up on his relationship with MS Dhoni

Matheesha Pathirana, the rising star of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has expressed heartfelt admiration for the team's legendary captain, MS Dhoni. In a poignant tribute, the Sri Lankan pacer likened Dhoni's influence to that of a father figure, highlighting the invaluable guidance and support he receives from the cricketing maestro.

In a recent statement captured on CSK's official website, Matheesha Pathirana opened up about the profound impact MS Dhoni has had on his cricketing career. Drawing parallels between MS Dhoni and his own father, Pathirana expressed gratitude for the nurturing role the CSK captain has assumed in his life.

"After my father, in my cricket life, mostly he's playing my father's role. He always takes care of me and gives me some advice on what I have to do. Similar to my father's thing when I'm doing in my home. I think that's enough," Pathirana fondly remarked.

Matheesha Pathirana's reverence for MS Dhoni extends beyond the cricketing realm, transcending the boundaries of the field. He emphasized the significance of Dhoni's counsel, highlighting the subtle yet profound impact it has on his confidence and performance, both on and off the field.

"He is not telling me a lot of things when I'm in the field and off the field. he's telling just small things, but it makes a lot of difference and it gives me a lot of confidence. So, those little things," Pathirana elaborated, underscoring the invaluable nature of Dhoni's guidance.