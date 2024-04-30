Updated April 30th, 2024 at 14:13 IST
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Announcement Live Updates: BCCI meeting underway, Jay Shah arrives
BCCI is all set to announce the 15-man squad for Team India in T20 World Cup 2024 very soon as the deadline of May 1st edges ever closer. Catch the live updates on India's T20 World Cup announcement instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for live team india news.
- Sports
- 2 min read
2: 13 IST, April 30th 2024
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Announcement Live Updates: As we await any sort of news on India's T20 World Cup squad, South Africa have announced their squad for the T20 World Cup.
South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.
Travelling reserves: Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi.
2: 06 IST, April 30th 2024
Advertisement
1: 22 IST, April 30th 2024
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Announcement Live Updates: There were a lot of suggestions over the past month that Hardik Pandya should not be part of Team India in USA and West Indies but recent reports have all but confirmed that the star all rounder will be boarding that flight to USA in June.
12: 54 IST, April 30th 2024
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Announcement Live Updates: Reports have further suggested that Shubman Gill is set to miss out in the 15-man squad as team India is likely to go with a more expansive option at the top.
Advertisement
12: 52 IST, April 30th 2024
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Announcement Live Updates: Despite his fantastic performance in IPL 2024, Yuzvendra Chahal's stint with Indian Cricket team sadly seems to be coming to an end as a cricbuzz report suggested that Chahal is not even in contention.
12: 51 IST, April 30th 2024
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Announcement Live Updates: A big talking point ahead of the squad announcement is who will be selected as India's two wicketkeepers in the squad. Right now, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson are the favoured options with KL Rahul set to miss out.
Advertisement
12: 47 IST, April 30th 2024
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Announcement Live Updates: As per reports, Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar are set to be part of BCCI selection meeting this afternoon. The announcement is expected soon.
12: 46 IST, April 30th 2024
India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Announcement Live Updates: Hello and welcome to this live coverage as BCCI is all set to announce the T20 World Cup squad for Team India. Stay tuned to not miss out on any of the live updates.
Advertisement
Published April 30th, 2024 at 13:01 IST