The Indian Cricket Team will have a lot of attention at the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as they will be aiming for redemption for the narrow loss in the ODI World Cup final. A spin-heavy 15-man squad with exciting travel reserves has been announced by the BCCI and Indian Cricket fans are already hyped for the tournament. Apart from being spin-heavy, the Men in Blue features a formidable batting stance with Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav in the mix. As a number one-ranked batter, Surya is expected to be a trailblazer in the matches. Brain Lara also heaped praise on the batter and compared him with a legendary West Indies cricketer

Brian Lara compares Suryakumar Yadav with legendary WI cricketer, determines his batting position for T20 WC

For Team India, Suryakumar Yadav typically bats at number four, while Kohli bats at number three. Brain Lara, however, emphasized that the management must find a means to elevate him and move Surya to the number three batting position. He also drew an analogy of Suryakumar and the legendary Sir Viv Richards.

"My one advice, and I don't know if you're going to like it or not, but Sky has to bat at three. He just has to bat at three. He is one of the greatest T20 players in the game. And you speak to players like Sir Viv [Vivian Richards], and he will tell you he used to want to get out there in the middle," Lara said in an interaction with PTI.

India's Suryakumar Yadav in action for the Indian Cricket Team at the ODI World Cup 2023 | Image: BCCI



"And I feel that that's the same thing with SKY. So, get in on it as quickly as possible. He's not an opener, get him out there and if he can bat for 10-15 overs, you know what's going to happen.

"He's going to put you in an unassailable position if you bat him first, or he's going to win the game if he's batting second. And then let everybody sort of position themselves outside of that, but a good structure is important," he further explained.

India's squad for the T20 World Cup features heavy hitters like Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma while young guns like Rinku Singh and Shubman Gill have made it to the team as travelling reserves.