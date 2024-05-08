Advertisement

It was a hard outing for the Rajasthan Royals when they were on the road. After being at the top of the points table, RR had a minor slump after the Kolkata Knight Riders dethroned them to become the leading supreme. The Royals are coming off to a loss against the Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which was marred by a controversy over the dismissal of visiting skipper Sanju Samson. After the match, the Royals Stumper was found guilty of a code of conduct by the IPL, and he was fined heavily. But what was the reason behind the penalty?

DC vs RR: Skipper Sanju Samson HEAVILY REPRIMANDED by IPL! Know the reason

Sanju Samson, the captain of the Rajasthan Royals, has been fined thirty per cent of his match fees for violating the IPL Code of Conduct after his team's 20-run loss against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, according to official IPL information. While the statement did not specifically state the offence Samson had done, the cause might be his verbal altercation with the umpires regarding his controversial dismissal.

In the sixteenth over, DC's Shai Hope made a catch close to the boundary ropes, which resulted in Samson being out, and Samson was upset with the third umpire's ruling. After turning to head towards the pavilion, he spoke with the on-field umpires and showcased his discontent in the middle before heading back.

"Samson committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the IPL said in a statement.

A Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct includes "excessive, obvious disappointment with an Umpire’s decision; an obvious delay in resuming play or leaving the wicket; requesting a referral to the TV Umpire and arguing or entering into a prolonged discussion with the Umpire about his/her decision."

Samson had already been fined Rs 12 lakh for RR's poor over rate during their encounter against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan.