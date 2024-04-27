Advertisement

Amid the craze over the IPL 2024 season, all the eyes will soon be locked into the preliminary squad for the T20 World Cup, which will be out in less than a few weeks. It will be the ultimate chance of redemption for the narrow loss in the ODI World Cup 2023, and the Indian Cricket team will be out for revenge. In the aim to end the longstanding drought, the BCCI selectors need to field up the ultimate squad for the job, and there is a lot of debate on who should be the opening duo for the team. While the talks continue, a former Team India cricketer has offered his pick for the ideal opener for the squad.

Veteran Indian spinner wants Virat Kohli to be flexible in batting stance to make way for other batters

Former Indian Cricket team-spinner Harbhajan Singh, in interaction with Star Sports, believes that Virat Kohli may have to alter his batting position in the T20 World Cup playing squad and he should offer the chance to Yashasvi Jaiswal to open and come as number three. Moreover, if Shivam Dube is in the team, he should come in the third position and Virat should enter in fourth. He added that Kohli will be fine with the changes as the team will be his priority.

"I believe Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma should open for India, and Virat Kohli should come at no.3.

India's Virat Kohli celebrates after hitting a half century during an ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium | Image: AP



"I would like to see a left-right combination at the top. If 6-7 overs are played, and if we have a player like Shivam Dube, he can walk in at no.3. Kohli can then walk in at 4. We have to take the horses-for-courses approach here, and there's no disrespect in that. Kohli is a great player, whether he plays at no.3 or 4, the team comes first. Even if you ask him this question, he will say the team comes first," Harbhajan Singh told Star Sports.

Several Indian cricketers have been touted as possible picks for the preliminary squad. But it is yet to be seen on who will receive their tickets to the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies.