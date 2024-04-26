Advertisement

Following the conclusion of the IPL 2024, the following T20 World Cup in June provides India with an opportunity to end their ICC trophy drought. The competition, which will take place in the United States and the West Indies, has sparked widespread interest. With squad announcements nearing, experts have begun to speculate on India's potential 15-man lineup for this renowned championship, boosting interest and excitement among cricket fans globally.

In a fascinating advancement. Sanjay Manjrekar's views regarding the possible T20 World Cup team compositions could be debatable (via Star Sports). It's great to see how IPL 2024 performances influenced the picks. As the T20 World Cup approaches, the expectations and suspicions about the Indian squad deepen.

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar caused some controversy when he revealed his 15-man squad for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup by leaving out Virat Kohli. Sanju Samson was instead chosen by Manjrekar to occupy the vital No. 3 spot in the batting order. The USA and West Indies will share hosting duties for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to begin on June 1.

IPL 2024 is an important opportunity for players to show off their abilities and gain a position in the squad as the Indian selection committee gets ready to meet in the next few days to decide India's team for the esteemed competition. Even though Kohli is the IPL's Orange Cap holder right now, he was not included in Manjrekar's team.

Manjrekar revealed his selections for the T20 World Cup in an interview with Star Sports, admitting that it was a difficult challenge to choose from India's large skill pool. His move to leave out Kohli in favour of Samson highlights the difficult decisions selectors must make in the wake of intense competition among Indian cricket players. Sanjay Manjrekar said:

“It's extremely difficult because there are many quality players. Especially after the IPL there are too many options, but let me make an effort,”

Sanjay Manjrekar's India’s Top 15 for T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, Krunal Pandya.

Sanjay Manjrekar's India’s Top 15 for T20 World Cup (Image/Star Sports)

Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli's absence from the squad caused some controversy, particularly in light of Kohli's recent critique of his strike rate despite his regular run-scoring for RCB. He has scored 430 runs in 9 matches this IPL season, with a strike rate of 145.76 and an outstanding average of 61.43and is currently the orange cap holder.

But Kohli's performance against the SRH came under fire, especially his innings when he started off with four boundaries and a six at 32 off just 18 deliveries, but he slowed down a lot and only scored 19 off the following 25 balls. His century this season against RR, which he scored in 67 balls, was also the joint slowest in IPL history, which added gasoline to the controversy surrounding his strike rate and innings pace. However, it is anticipated that the final squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be announced before May's first week.