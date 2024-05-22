Advertisement

Sunil Narine's recent form in the IPL 2024 season has sparked a lot of buzz. The return of Gautam Gambhir to the franchise and making some changes has made Narine emerge as a potent all-rounder force. One of the prime reasons for KKR's success this year is Narine's emergence with the bat and the ball. Moreover, with the T20 World Cup fast approaching, the West Indies have a solid player out there. Several players have been coaxing Narint to come out of retirement to play for the T20 spectacle, and Andre Russell recently revealed that he made a last push for Narine to return to the National side for one last time.

Andre Russell reveals on making the one last push for Sunil Narine to return at ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Kolkata Knight Riders' all-rounder Andre Russell, while speaking on the Star Sports broadcast, lavishes praise on Sunil Narine's impact and emergence in this year's IPL season. Russell said that he was delighted for Narine while applauding the return of Gautam Gambhir, who fielded the Tobagonian cricketer, who made appropriate use of the enigmatic all-rounder. Russell also shared his zeal to see Sunil in the T20 World Cup, and that he had also made a push to see him play for the West Indies side in the ICC T20 tournament.

"I definitely think so (should Narine play T20 World Cup?). I was trying to get in his head before the squad was announced. For like two weeks straight, me and Rutherford kept talking to him and told him ‘Hey please, just for this World Cup, then you can retire, do whatever you want to do’.

"I think he has made a decision and I respect his decision as well. If he could change the decision, the whole West Indies will be happy," said the Jamaican all-rounder.

Earlier, it was revealed that apart from Russell, Windies' T20I skipper Rovman Powell was pushing for Sunil Narine to return for the ICC T20 tournament. But the star-KKR spin all-rounder cleared the air that he will be cheering for the Windies from the comfort of his home and that a retirement reversal is out of the page.