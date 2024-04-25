Advertisement

As the IPL 2024 season goes on, extensive debate circles around the preliminary squad selection for the 2024 T20 World Cup. It will be a chance for redemption for Team India after they missed out on the ODI World Cup. The BCCI selectors will have a heavy task on them to form a force that is strong enough to race into the final and bring the prestigious title home. If the ODI World Cup is any example, the team has a strong chance to take their opponents down, but they need to put up some strategy as they move ahead into the other side of the world for the tournament. Amid the selection debate, an Indian Cricket Team legend has offered some strategic recommendations to head coach Rahul Dravid.

Team India legend offers advice to coach Rahul Dravid, wants him to field wicket-takers in India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024

During a Star Sports Q&A session with former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, a fan questioned the veteran on what advice he would offer to the ICT head coach Rahul Dravid in order to break the 11-year-old ICC title drought. Sidhu believes that India's winning formula in the World Cup should be to field five regular wicket-takers, and he favours Hardik Pandya as the sixth bowling candidate in the T20 World Cup 2024 in the UDS and Caribbean.

The winning formula for India in the World Cup should be by playing 5 regular wicket-taking bowlers





"My straight advice to Rahul Dravid is that if you want to win this tournament, have five wicket-taking specialist bowlers, simple. You Compromise. The collapse of a team's character stems from the compromise point," said Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu presented names like Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, among others for the wicket-taking task. In terms of pace bowling, he suggested Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Mukesh Kumar, and Khaleel Ahmed, assuming he gets fully healthy again.

Nevertheless, it will be an arduous task for the BCCI selectors to form a team that is ready to tear their opposition down. While the group stage looks relatively easy for them, the real challenge will start from the Super Eight stage.