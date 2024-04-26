Advertisement

Yuvraj Singh will be part of the T20 World Cup 2024 taking place this year in the USA and the Caribbean. India's champion player of the 2007 World T20 campaign has confirmed his participation in the T20 WC 2024 this year. ICC announced that Yuvraj will be the event ambassador for the tournament.

“Yuvraj Singh will once again be involved at the T20 World Cup this year in the USA and Caribbean, with the former India all-rounder unveiled by the ICC on Friday, 26 April as an ambassador for the 2024 tournament. Yuvraj played a starring role when helping guide India to their sole Men’s T20 World Cup success and his feat of smashing England's Stuart Broad for six consecutive sixes in an over during a Super 8s clash at that tournament in South Africa in 2007 still brings a smile to the face of the cricketing great when mentioned in passing 17 years later. Yuvraj remains an avid watcher of the international game and sat down with the ICC to discuss a range of issues surrounding this year's event and just what India needs to do to lift the coveted T20 World Cup trophy for a second time,” ICC said in a statement.

Yuvraj Singh also dissected India's squad at the T20 World Cup and revealed who he thinks the selection committee should pick in their squad for this year’s tournament. Yuvraj also named who should be India's first-choice wicket-keeper, named India's key player in T20 WC and talked about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's future.

Virat and Rohit should leave T20I cricket

Yuvraj urged Rohit and Kohli to consider leaving T20I cricket after the completion of the T20 World Cup and concentrate on other formats.

"As you get older people start talking about your age and they forget about your form," Yuvraj started.

"These guys have been great players for India and they deserve to go (retire) when they want.

"I would like to see more younger players in the T20 format, because it gets the load off them (experienced players) playing 50-over (ODIs) and Test matches.

"After this (T20) World Cup I would like to see a lot of younger guys come into the team and make the T20 side for the next World Cup."