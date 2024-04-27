Advertisement

Following the conclusion of the IPL 2024, India's emphasis moves to the impending T20 World Cup in June, which presents an opportunity to end their ICC trophy drought. The competition, which will take place in the United States and the West Indies, has sparked enormous interest. As the selection announcements approach, experts speculate on India's likely 15-man team, fueling excitement and anticipation among cricket fans across the world.

Zaheer Khan's comments on potential T20 World Cup team compositions have stirred interesting debates, particularly over the impact of IPL 2024 performances on choices. As the T20 World Cup approaches, expectations and curiosity over the Indian squad grow.

Advertisement

Also Read: Team India veteran backs Hardik Pandya to GO BIG in T20 World Cup

Zaheer Khan picks his 15-member Indian cricket team squad for the ICC World Cup 2024

Zaheer Khan, the former India pacer, has revealed his best for the 15-member Indian roster for the next T20 World Cup 2024, making remarkable decisions that have sparked debate among cricket fans. One worth noting choice was the selection of Rishabh Pant as the squad's sole wicketkeeper, demonstrating the team's faith in his ability behind the posts.

The addition of RCB pacer Yash Dayal, one of Zaheer Khan's notable selections, drew the most attention. With Mohammed Shami out due to injury, Dayal's addition breathes new life into India's fast-bowling lineup. Zaheer Khan emphasised Dayal's versatility, highlighting his ability to deliver crucial overs both at the start and conclusion of an innings. This versatility enhances the team's bowling plan by providing flexibility and depth to the bowling unit as they prepare for the T20 World Cup in the Americas. Zaheer Khan said:

Advertisement

“When I talk about Yash Dayal, it's a floating spot when the 15 are announced because Mohammed Shami will not be available for the tournament. He's one bowler that if you need someone to bowl up, you have Yash Dayal. If you want a back-end bowler and if Siraj's form is spotty, he can be used there as well.” “Rishabh Pant is my only wicket-keeper. I have given more importance to bringing four pace bowlers. You don't want to sacrifice a fast bowler for another wicketkeeper. You have options like KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, and many want to see Dinesh Karthik. At this point, we can consider Mahendra Singh Dhoni as well because of his strike rate! I think they'll focus on current players like Samson, KL Rahul, and maybe even Jitesh Sharma. If you're building a team for a month-long tournament, your travelling reserve could be your wicketkeeper.” “The toughest decision the selectors will have to make will be choosing one opener out of two terrific options. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, I think only one of them will make it because the thinktank will want flexibility in the team. A player can't be limited to just one role, they might need to move around the batting order.”

Zaheer Khan's best 15-members for Team India for the ICC T20 World Cup

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill/Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh

All-Rounders: Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

Advertisement

Wicket-Keeper: Rishabh Pant

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Dayal, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal