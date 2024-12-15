sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:07 IST, December 15th 2024

WPL 2025 Auction: Mumbai Indians Assemble Formidable Squad For Season 3 Of Women's Premier League

Nadine de Klerk, the South African star from their recent T20 World Cup campaign, was an absolute steal buy, coming in at her base price of 30 lakhs INR.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mumbai Indians table at WPL 2025 auction
Mumbai Indians table at WPL 2025 auction | Image: WPL

After nearly three hours of bidding, one serious paddle war and three tactical snap-ups at the base price, Mumbai Indians’ batch of 2025 is here. While the inaugural champions retained their core team and were going into this auction with just four slots to fill, there wasn’t a shortage of drama as the day went about. Nadine de Klerk, the South African star from their recent T20 World Cup campaign, was an absolute steal buy, coming in at her base price of 30 lakhs INR.

Mumbai Indians buy four players at WPL 2025 Auction

G Kamalini, the 16-year-old wicket-keeper from Tamil Nadu, a name most people wouldn’t have heard of, was probably the story of the evening. She came in the uncapped players set and triggered off a bidding battle between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals, lifting her price up from 10 lakhs to a massive 1.6 cr INR. 

Mumbai Indians capped it up then with two all-rounders in Sanskriti Gupta and Akshita Maheshwari, who apart from some new energy, also bring in a lot of promise with both bat and ball. 

No.

Player

Type

Acquisition stage

Speciality

Price

1Amandeep KaurIndianRetainedAll-rounder₹10 lakh
2Amanjot KaurIndianRetainedAll-rounder₹50 lakh
3Amelia KerrOverseasRetainedAll-rounder₹1.00 crore
4Chloe TryonOverseasRetainedAll-rounder₹30 lakh
5Harmanpreet KaurIndianRetainedAll-rounder₹1.80 crore
6Hayley MatthewsOverseasRetainedAll-rounder₹40 lakh
7Jintimani KalitaIndianRetainedAll-rounder₹10 lakh
8Sathyamoorty KeerthanaIndianRetainedAll-rounder₹10 lakh
9Natalie SciverOverseasRetainedAll-rounder₹3.20 crore
10Pooja VastrakarIndianRetainedAll-rounder₹1.90 crore
11Sajeevan SajanaIndianRetainedAll-rounder₹15 lakh
12Yastika BhatiaIndianRetainedWicket-keeper₹1.50 crore
13Saika IshaqueIndianRetainedBowler₹10 lakh
14Shabnim IsmailOverseasRetainedBowler₹1.20 crore
15Nadine de KlerkOverseasWPL 2025 auctionAll-rounder₹30 lakh
16G KamaliniIndianWPL 2025 auctionWicket-keeper₹1.60 crore
17Sanskriti GuptaIndianWPL 2025 auctionAll-rounder₹10 lakh
18Akshita MaheshwariIndianWPL 2025 auctionAll-rounder₹20 lakh

Updated 21:07 IST, December 15th 2024