Updated 23:09 IST, February 14th 2025
WPL 2025: Strong Start for RCB's Title Defense As Perry And Ghosh Steer Team to Victory Against Gujarat Giants
Royal Challengers Bengaluru open their title defense with a strong statement as they win their season opener clash against the Gujarat Giants in WPL 2025.
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Ellyse Perry | Image: X/@WPLT20
The WPL 2025 season opener was an electrifying affair as Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered fireworks at Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium. But RCB came with the intent to win it all, as Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh's blazing knocks aided the side to steer a 6-wicket win against the Giants.
This is a developing story. More to follow…
