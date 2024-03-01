Advertisement

In a thrilling match of the WPL 2024, the Delhi Capitals emerged victorious against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Delhi Capitals set a formidable target of 194/5 in their 20 overs, led by Shafali Verma's impressive 50 off 31 balls and Alice Capsey's 46 off 33 deliveries. In response, the Royal Challengers Bangalore fought hard but fell short, scoring 169/9 in their 20 overs. Player of the Match, Marizanne Kapp, excelled with both bat and ball, scoring 32 runs in 16 balls and claiming 2 wickets for 35 runs in 4 overs. This resulted in a 25-run victory for Delhi Capitals, showcasing a thrilling display of T20 cricket.

Comparison of fans turnout at PSL and WPL 2024 reveals stark disparity

The turnout at two recent matches conducted in Karachi on February 28th and 29th was noticeably low. Observers have noted the discrepancy in audience sizes between these two T20 contests.

Social media platform X (Former Twitter) has provided a venue for supporters to compare the attendance at the Women's Premier League (WPL) with the Pakistan Super League. The concurrent T20 events have revealed a considerable difference in attendance with Pakistan’s league struggling. A viral image comparing the crowds at both events showed a bustling M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals clash in WPL 2024, whereas the turnout for the Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators match in PSL 2024, held at the National Stadium in Karachi, was noticeably lower. Fans have voiced astonishment and displeasure with the clear disparity in attendance figures. It is worth mentioning that low participation by fans has been a reoccurring trend in the two PSL 2024 group matches held in Karachi.

In PSL match on Thursday, Karachi Kings posted a competitive total of 165/8 in 20 overs. However, Quetta Gladiators chased it down, securing a thrilling victory with 5 wickets to spare and no balls left. Sherfane Rutherford's unbeaten 58 off 31 deliveries played a pivotal role in Gladiators' win, earning him the Player of the Match title. Jason Roy's 52 off 31 balls also bolstered the Gladiators' innings at the National Stadium Karachi.

