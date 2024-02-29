Advertisement

The WPL is in full force, with its second season happening in India at some of India's premier cricket stadiums. The competition between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians, which took place last night, saw the Warriorz picking up a seven-wicket win. But an unusual scenario happened at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the Women's Premier League clash took place. A fan invaded the pitch, and Australian women's cricketer Alyssa Healy sprung into instant action by tackling him down.

Alyssa Healy takes down a pitch invader during a WPL match at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium

During the UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the match play was briefly halted after a fan from the stands invaded the Bengaluru Stadium pitch. While it is a usual sight in cricket matches, it probably happened for the first time during a Women's Premier League match. It happened during the penultimate delivery of Mumbai Indians' innings when the fan broke through security and raced onto the pitch.

Australian Women's Cricket and UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy sprung into action and attempted to tackle the pitch invader to slow him down long enough for security to arrive. The person was barefoot and held a red and black shirt, which seemingly looked like an RCB jersey.

UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy tackles a pitch invader during a WPL 2024 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium | Image: X (Screengrab)

Alyssa Healy is among the rare Australian personalities who have confronted a pitch invader. Only Andrew Symonds and Matildas star Sam Kerr have done that in the past, and Healy is the recent personality to do so.

Kiran Navgire and Alyssa Healy unleashed a remarkable assault on Mumbai Indians bowlers to power UP Warriorz to a seven-wicket win in their Women’s Premier League match on Wednesday. Mumbai's batting suffered in the absence of skipper and in-form batter Harmanpreet Kaur, who is nursing a niggle, as a laboured 55 off 47 balls from Hayley Matthews guided them to 161 for six.

It was a competitive total, but the Mumbai bowlers would not have suspected a carnage like the one Navigre and Healy unloaded on them. Alyssa Healy gave a sound start to UP’s chase with two successive boundaries off pacer Nat-Sciver Brunt, and they kept the momentum going from that point.

(With PTI Inputs)