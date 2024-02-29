Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 08:00 IST

WPL 2024: Alyssa Healy takes down a pitch invader at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, match briefly halted

UP Warriorz Skipper Alyssa Healy channeled her inner Andrew Symonds when she tackled a pitch invader during a WPL match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Pavitra Shome
Alyssa Healy
Alyssa Healy tackles a pitch invader at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium | Image:X (Screengrab)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The WPL is in full force, with its second season happening in India at some of India's premier cricket stadiums. The competition between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians, which took place last night, saw the Warriorz picking up a seven-wicket win. But an unusual scenario happened at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the Women's Premier League clash took place. A fan invaded the pitch, and Australian women's cricketer Alyssa Healy sprung into instant action by tackling him down.

Also Read: Former India coach Ravi Shastri posts special message for Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan after BCCI snub

Advertisement

Alyssa Healy takes down a pitch invader during a WPL match at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium

During the UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the match play was briefly halted after a fan from the stands invaded the Bengaluru Stadium pitch. While it is a usual sight in cricket matches, it probably happened for the first time during a Women's Premier League match. It happened during the penultimate delivery of Mumbai Indians' innings when the fan broke through security and raced onto the pitch.

Advertisement

Australian Women's Cricket and UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy sprung into action and attempted to tackle the pitch invader to slow him down long enough for security to arrive. The person was barefoot and held a red and black shirt, which seemingly looked like an RCB jersey. 

UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy tackles a pitch invader during a WPL 2024 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium | Image: X (Screengrab)

Alyssa Healy is among the rare Australian personalities who have confronted a pitch invader. Only Andrew Symonds and Matildas star Sam Kerr have done that in the past, and Healy is the recent personality to do so.  

Advertisement

Also Read: James Anderson calls COMPLETELY IGNORED Indian bowler as world-class: 'There are not many better'

Kiran Navgire and Alyssa Healy unleashed a remarkable assault on Mumbai Indians bowlers to power UP Warriorz to a seven-wicket win in their Women’s Premier League match on Wednesday. Mumbai's batting suffered in the absence of skipper and in-form batter Harmanpreet Kaur, who is nursing a niggle, as a laboured 55 off 47 balls from Hayley Matthews guided them to 161 for six.

Advertisement

It was a competitive total, but the Mumbai bowlers would not have suspected a carnage like the one Navigre and Healy unloaded on them. Alyssa Healy gave a sound start to UP’s chase with two successive boundaries off pacer Nat-Sciver Brunt, and they kept the momentum going from that point.

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 08:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

8 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

9 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

9 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

9 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

9 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

13 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

17 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

17 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

18 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

a day ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

a day ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Idaho Halts Execution by Lethal Injection after 8 Failed Attempts

    World18 minutes ago

  2. Kerala University declares second semester results

    Education18 minutes ago

  3. Dollar prepares for inflation data; Yen strengthens on BOJ remarks

    Business News20 minutes ago

  4. Nifty, Sensex open lower, trade flat

    Business News24 minutes ago

  5. Man United, Liverpool meet in FA Cup quarters

    Sports 24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo