Yashasvi Jaiswal Recreates Kapil Dev's Iconic 1983 World Cup Catch During India vs England 1st ODI In Nagpur

India and England are facing off in the first ODI of the three match ODI series today in Nagpur. England won the toss against India and decided to bat first. England got off to a steady start but it could not be for too long as wickets started falling quickly. England were not able to play out their entire fifty overs as all of the English batting line-up got dismissed for 248. India got down to their batting as they look to chase 249. As things are going right now, India are closing in on a win in the first ODI.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Recreates Kapil Dev's Iconic Catch

As wickets tumbled all across England's batting line-up. Yashasvi Jaiswal recreated an iconic moment from Indian cricket history. During India's famous win of the 1983 ICC World Cup, Kapil Dev had taken an iconic catch as he ran and took a diving catch that dismissed Viv Richards.

During the first ODI against England, Yashasvi Jaiswal ran and took a diving catch to dismiss Ben Duckett. This catch by Yashasvi Jaiswal also helped debutant bowler Harshit Rana to take a his first wicket in the ODI format.

Worry For England Ahead Of Champions Trophy

There is a lot to worry for England as the Champions Trophy makes a return after more than seven years. England is seen struggling against India in the first ODI as it seems that India will be winning the first ODI against England.