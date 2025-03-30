'He's Very Funny': Young DC Star Abishek Porel Opens Up On Life Under Axar Patel's Captaincy, Calls KL Rahul 'Big Brother'

Delhi Capitals picked up a massive win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match on 30th March 2025. The Delhi based franchise which is led by Indian spinner Axar Patel defeated Pat Cummins and his SRH team by a margin of 7 wickets. Delhi Capitals restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad's massive batting line up to just 163 runs in the first innings which set up a target of 164. Delhi Capitals managed to chase down the target in just 16 overs as they picked up the win.

Following the win, young DC star Abishek Porel opened up on life under the captaincy of Axar Patel and the inclusion of KL Rahul in the squad.

Abishek Porel On Axar Patel's Captaincy

Abishek Porel while speaking in the post match press conference opened up on how it is to play under the captaincy of Axar Patel in Delhi Capitals. During the press conference, he revealed that Axar Patel off the pitch is a very funny guy. he also revealed that he was enjoying playing under his captaincy.

“Off the field, he's very funny. On the field, he's also a very motivated guy. Overall, the captaincy was really good. I really enjoyed playing under his captaincy," Abishek Porel said during the post match press conference.

Abishek Porel Calls KL Rahul ‘Big Brother’ After SRH Win

Abishek Porel while further speaking in the press conference also talked about KL Rahul who was acquired by the Delhi Capitals during the mega auction. Abishek Porel also opened up on what KL Rahul said to him after Porel dropped Aniket Verma's catch during the match.

“KL Bhai is like a big brother. He supported me when I dropped the catch (Aniket). He said, 'no worries'. While batting, he said play your natural shots. After the first innings, he knew how the pitch was behaving. He really backed me," said Abishek Porel in the press conference.